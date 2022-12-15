Case against police inspector for sexually assaulting POCSO case accused

December 15, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have initiated legal proceedings and an internal inquiry against a suspended Circle Inspector who has been accused of sexually assaulting an accused in a child abuse case.

The Ayiroor police registered a case against its former Station House Officer Jaisanil on the basis of a complaint by a youth who had been arrested in October in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The youth, who had allegedly fled abroad after being booked in the case, was ordered to return to his home town by Jaisanal, who was the investigation officer in the case. The officer had purportedly collected over ₹1 lakh after providing assurances to settle the case.

While the complainant returned on October 18, Jaisanil asked the youth to visit him at the police quarters. He allegedly sexually assaulted the youth at the quarters before recording his arrest at the police station the next day. He went on to submit the chargesheet within three days.

The youth, who was released on bail a few days ago, submitted complaints to the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) and the State Police Complaints Authority. A special investigation team led by District Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police K.J. Johnson has been formed to probe the case.

Jaisanal is currently under suspension on charges of accepting bribe from a resort owner during a raid.

