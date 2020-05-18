Case against panchayat member for helping man illegally cross border

Kasaragod

18 May 2020 19:55 IST

The police have filed a case against a ward member of Delampady panchayat in Kasaragod for helping a resident of Mayila, who arrived from Maharashtra, cross the State border without a valid pass.

Even though the Karnataka police had stopped the person from crossing the border, the member intervened and brought him to the State.

The Adhur police have filed a case against the panchayat member. Both of them are now under observation.

Advertising

Advertising

Passes issued

District Collector D. Sajith Babu said that of the 8,179 applications received from stranded Keralites until Monday evening, 6,611 had been granted passes.

Passes are issued to applicants depending on the availability of quarantine centres. Once a person submits the application, the concerned local body will submit a report to the Sub Collector or ADM after an enquiry, and pass will be issued based on the report.