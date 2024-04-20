ADVERTISEMENT

Case against online channel for poll-related misinformation

April 20, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police have registered a case against an online channel for allegedly propagating misinformation regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) and poll officials in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Crime police initiated legal action on the basis of a complaint by the District Collector. The channel has been accused of propagating falsehoods on malfunctioning EVMs and election officials engaging in disputes with political leaders.

The contentious content has been withdrawn by the online channel from its social media accounts, according to the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US