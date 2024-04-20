GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Case against online channel for poll-related misinformation

April 20, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police have registered a case against an online channel for allegedly propagating misinformation regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) and poll officials in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Crime police initiated legal action on the basis of a complaint by the District Collector. The channel has been accused of propagating falsehoods on malfunctioning EVMs and election officials engaging in disputes with political leaders.

The contentious content has been withdrawn by the online channel from its social media accounts, according to the police.

