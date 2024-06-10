Case against motorist after dog seen behind the wheel of car

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has suspended the driving licence of a priest, Baiju Vincent, for three months after he was pictured driving a car with a dog on his lap near Charumoodu in Alappuzha.

Officials said a case had been registered against the motorist under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the repot submitted to a local court. The alleged incident happened last week. R. Ramanan, Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement), Alappuzha, initiated the action after conducting a probe.

Meanwhile, vlogger T.S. Saju (YouTuber Sanju Techy) and three of his friends, who had set up an Aavesham film model swimming pool with water in a car and drove through a road in Alappuzha, began 15 days of community service at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, on Monday. Mr. Ramanan said that steps had been initiated to suspend Saju’s driving licence.

