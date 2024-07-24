Case against Kochi Corporation councillor for allegedly slapping hotel employee

The Maradu police have booked a case against Sunitha Dixon, the councillor representing Vyttila Division in the Kochi Corporation, for allegedly slapping and abusing a woman employee of a bar hotel at Vyttila Junction on Tuesday.

The employee complained that Ms. Dixon had caused damage to her mobile phone, besides slapping and abusing her. The alleged incident occurred following reported attempts by the civic authorities led by Ms. Dixon to de-clog the drain that passes through the area near the hotel.

When contacted, Ms. Dixon said the henchmen of the hotel had obstructed her from leading the team of officials, who were brought in to de-silt the drain. Some interested parties had obstructed earlier attempts by the civic authorities to clean the drain, she said.

Ms. Dixon said siltation in the drain had caused severe flooding in several parts of Ponnurunni. Water entered a few houses in the area during rain, she added.

She also complained that the hotel staff had abused and threatened her.