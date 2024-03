March 30, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have registered a case against Mohiniyattam exponent Kalamandalam Sathyabhama for making a racist slur against dancer R.L.V. Ramakrishnan.

The accused has been booked for non-bailable offences under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.