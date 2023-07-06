ADVERTISEMENT

Case against jewellery outlet accountant in Kannur for alleged embezzlement of ₹7 crore

July 06, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against the chief accountant of a jewellery outlet in Kannur city for the alleged embezzlement of ₹7.5 crore from the bank account of the firm.

According to the complaint, K. Sindhu, 45, who lives near the Chirakal Kadalai Temple, transferred the money from the bank account of the firm to her own account and those of her relatives. She had been working at the outlet since 2004.

It is learnt that she absconded after telling her co-workers that she was leaving for Mangaluru for a medical treatment. According to her colleagues, Sindhu led a luxurious life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was found during investigation that she had acquired two houses, four vehicles, and landed property in her and her relatives’ names.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US