Case against jewellery outlet accountant in Kannur for alleged embezzlement of ₹7 crore

July 06, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against the chief accountant of a jewellery outlet in Kannur city for the alleged embezzlement of ₹7.5 crore from the bank account of the firm.

According to the complaint, K. Sindhu, 45, who lives near the Chirakal Kadalai Temple, transferred the money from the bank account of the firm to her own account and those of her relatives. She had been working at the outlet since 2004.

It is learnt that she absconded after telling her co-workers that she was leaving for Mangaluru for a medical treatment. According to her colleagues, Sindhu led a luxurious life.

It was found during investigation that she had acquired two houses, four vehicles, and landed property in her and her relatives’ names.

