Case against Idukki local body chiefs on farmers’ plaint

15 September 2020 18:40 IST

They allegedly collected money promising title deeds

The police have filed a case against the presidents of the Ayyappancoil and Kanchiyar grama panchayats and others on complaints that they have collected money from farmers on the promise that they would be given title deeds in the three chain areas of the ten chain area near the Idukki reservoir.

One chain area is equal to 66 ft and the government has already decided to give title deeds to those residing in the ten chain area.

A senior police officer told The Hindu on Tuesday that a case was filed and inquiry was on.

The case was registered against Ten Chain Title Deed Council (Pathuchain Pattya Samithi) chairman and Ayyaoppancoil grama panchayat president A.L. Babu, its convener and Kanchiyar grama panchayat

president V.R. Sasi, secretary K.J. Joseph and treasurer T.N. Gopinathapillai. It was alleged that they had collected money from the farmers in the three chain area of the two panchayats on the promise that they would be given title deeds.

It is alleged that they had collected ₹500 to ₹12,000 from around 2,500 farmers depending on the area under them. About 190 farmers filed a complaint with the Chief Minister and an inquiry had been ordered on its basis, said the police official.

According to the complaint, a meeting attended by E.S. Bijimol, MLA, was

held in 2018 and it was promised that steps would be initiated to provide title deeds in the three chain areas of the reservoir.

The farmers said in the complaint that while those living within the seven-chain area were included, people in the three-chain area were excluded from the purview of issuing title deeds. It was said that the samithi collected money from the farmers promising that title deeds would

be issued to them.