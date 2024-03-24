GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Case against George for anti-women remarks

March 24, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Women’s Commission has registered a case against P.C. George, senior BJP leader and former MLA, over the alleged anti-women remarks he made at a recent election event for M.T. Ramesh, National Democratic Alliance candidate from the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Rumaisa Rafeeque, a functionary of the Muslim Students Federation. During the course of his speech, Mr. George made some uncharitable remarks against the women of Mahe, which shares its boundary with Kozhikode. The complainant said that making unsavoury statements that denigrate the women of a particular area and creating hatred among people were not acceptable.

