Case against four persons for alleged abduction, assault of youth in Kannur

March 28, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KANNUR

The police have registered a case against four persons in an incident in which a 24-year-old man was allegedly abducted and assaulted at Korom in Payyanur.

Based on a complaint filed by M.T.P. Mohammed Mubashir of Kokod in Korom, the Payyanur police registered a case against Akhil, Biju, and two others who have not been identified.

According to the police, the incident took place at Palakode on Saturday night. Mohammed, who arrived from the Gulf, hired a taxi from the airport to his wife’s house at Palakode. The accused allegedly waylaid his vehicle and abducted him in their car.

The complainant alleged that he was taken to a place near his house at Kokod and assaulted.

An investigation is on.