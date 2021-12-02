Case against five for attack on Mambaram Divakaran

The Thalassery town police have registered a case against five persons in connection with the attack on the Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital chairman and Congress rebel leader Mambaram Divakaran.

The incident took place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The police registered the case on a petition filed by Mr. Divakaran. The attack on Mr. Divakaran occurred when the elections to the governing body of the co-operative hospital are scheduled to be held on December 5. An alternative panel led by Mr. Divakaran is contesting the election against the official panel of the Congress approved by the Kannur DCC. Mr. Divakaran was expelled from the party on the charge of serious breach of discipline.