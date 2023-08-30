HamberMenu
Case against father and driver of a jeep after video of a jeep ride with child on bonnet goes viral

August 30, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A viral video of a group of youths recklessly riding a jeep with a boy sitting on its bonnet has sparked safety concerns after the child was found precariously sitting on the bonnet of the jeep.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, Kazhakuttam police on Wednesday registered a case against the driver of the jeep and the father of the child, a native of Attingal, for dangerously riding the jeep, endangering the lives of others.

The police also invoked Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (Punishment for cruelty to child) along with other relevant Acts for driving recklessly and endangering the life and personal safety of others. The Motor Vehicle department will also take action against the owner of the Jeep for carrying out illegal alterations to the vehicle. The display of the ride was uploaded on the social media on Tuesday as part of the Onam celebrations.

