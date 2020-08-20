Case against doctors, mother of rape victim

KASARAGOD

20 August 2020 23:46 IST

Cases were registered on Thursday against a female gynaecologist who performed an abortion, a doctor who performed a scan and the girl's mother in the case of a 16-year-old girl who was raped and made pregnant by her father.

The Neeleswaram police have included them in the existing case following the intervention of the district judge, who is the chairman of the Juvenile Justice Board and had sent a show cause notice for not filing a case against them.

In the case involving eight accused, the police have already arrested six, while one of them is absconding.

The gynaecologist, in her statement to the police, said that abortion was carried as the victim had arrived at the hospital with her parents and a young man, who introduced himself as her husband. The victim aborted the child on June 22.

According to the police, the arrest was delayed as they had sought anticipatory bail in the High Court.

Neeleswaram Station House Officer Manoj said that the doctors and the mother had been included in the existing case and charged under the POCSO Act.