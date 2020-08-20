Case against doctors, mother of rape victim

Cases were registered on Thursday against a female gynaecologist who performed an abortion, a doctor who performed a scan and the girl's mother in the case of a 16-year-old girl who was raped and made pregnant by her father.
The Neeleswaram police have included them in the existing case following the intervention of the district judge, who is the chairman of the Juvenile Justice Board and had sent a show cause notice for not filing a case against them.
In the case involving eight accused, the police have already arrested six, while one of them is absconding.
The gynaecologist, in her statement to the police, said that abortion was carried as the victim had arrived at the hospital with her parents and a young man, who introduced himself as her husband. The victim aborted the child on June 22.
According to the police, the arrest was delayed as they had sought anticipatory bail in the High Court.
Neeleswaram Station House Officer Manoj said that the doctors and the mother had been included in the existing case and charged under the POCSO Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath