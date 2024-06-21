Case against CPI(M) workers after alleged violence at BJP meeting venue in Kannur

The police have registered a case against 106 Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers on a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the CPI(M) workers had unleashed violence when a BJP meeting was in progress at Kuniyan in Karivellur panchayat in the district.

The complaint, filed by BJP Payyannur Mandalam president Panakeel Balakrishnan, named C.P. Aneesh, Prashobh Thekkemanakkat, Girish, Kookanam P. Ramesan, Arun, and Surendran, among others. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night.

According to the complaint, the CPI(M) activists detained and assaulted BJP workers with the intention of inciting a riot. They allegedly surrounded the house where the meeting was on, assaulted workers, and vandalised vehicles.

The meeting held at Mr. Balakrishnan’s house at Kuniyan was attended by around 20 persons. The CPI(M) workers reportedly gathered in the area after rumours spread about weapons and bombs being allegedly stored in the house. Soon, party workers from distant locations arrived.

As tensions rose, Payyannur Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Umesh reached the spot with a strike force from Kanhangad. The police conducted a thorough search of the house and found no evidence of weapons. Subsequently, Mr. Umesh reported that the CPI(M) workers had retreated once it was clarified that a peaceful meeting was on.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the incident.

BJP leaders, including national committee member C.K. Padmanabhan, district president N. Haridas, and state committee members C. Narayanan and K.K. Sreedharan, visited the area on Friday.

Mr. Padmanabhan, speaking at a subsequent protest meeting at the same location, said the CPI(M)’s actions were a desperate attempt to obscure its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and to stymie the BJP’s growing influence in CPI(M)-dominated areas.