Case against CPI leader

Idukki

16 July 2020 22:51 IST

The Munnar police have filed a case against Communist Party of India (CPI) Mankulam local committee secretary Praveen Joseph for allegedly threatening forest and revenue officials and trying to attack them.

They were conducting a joint survey on a complaint of Mr. Joseph pertaining to a trench constructed to prevent the entry of wild animals to farmlands.

Mr. Joseph in his complaint had said that the construction of the trench by the Forest Department would cause landslips in the area and a joint verification was ordered by the Collector. Video clips of the incident went viral in the social media and the case was filed on a complaint by the officials.

Advertising

Advertising