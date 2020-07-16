Kerala

Case against CPI leader

The Munnar police have filed a case against Communist Party of India (CPI) Mankulam local committee secretary Praveen Joseph for allegedly threatening forest and revenue officials and trying to attack them.

They were conducting a joint survey on a complaint of Mr. Joseph pertaining to a trench constructed to prevent the entry of wild animals to farmlands.

Mr. Joseph in his complaint had said that the construction of the trench by the Forest Department would cause landslips in the area and a joint verification was ordered by the Collector. Video clips of the incident went viral in the social media and the case was filed on a complaint by the officials.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2020 10:55:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/case-against-cpi-leader/article32106513.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY