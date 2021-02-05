Case against BJP leaders

Thrissur

05 February 2021 19:44 IST

Violation of COVID protocol in public meet alleged

The police have registered a case against 1,000-odd people, including Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda and State and district leaders , who gathered at the Thekkinkadu maidan here for a public meeting on Thursday.

The case was registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act for violating COVID-19 protocols.

According to the police, the public meeting was organised without maintaining COVID-19 guidelines. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders alleged that the police action was biased and politically motivated.

CM’s programmes

Condemning the action, BJP district president K.K. Aneesh Kumar said the workers entered the venue after using sanitizer and masks. “We had taken maximum effort to ensure safe distance between the participants. If the police act against gatherings with more than 200 people, they should register a case first against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. More than 1,000 people have attended programmes, including a function at the Alappuzha bypass inaugurated by him. COVID guidelines are not maintained at the adalats conducted by the government,” he alleged.

He said the party would fight against the action legally and politically.