Case against BJP leaders

Special Correspondent
The police have registered a case against 1,000-odd people, including Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda and State and district leaders , who gathered at the Thekkinkadu maidan here for a public meeting on Thursday.
The case was registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act for violating COVID-19 protocols.
According to the police, the public meeting was organised without maintaining COVID-19 guidelines. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders alleged that the police action was biased and politically motivated.
CM’s programmes
Condemning the action, BJP district president K.K. Aneesh Kumar said the workers entered the venue after using sanitizer and masks. “We had taken maximum effort to ensure safe distance between the participants. If the police act against gatherings with more than 200 people, they should register a case first against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. More than 1,000 people have attended programmes, including a function at the Alappuzha bypass inaugurated by him. COVID guidelines are not maintained at the adalats conducted by the government,” he alleged.
He said the party would fight against the action legally and politically.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath