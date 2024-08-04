ADVERTISEMENT

Case against film director Akhil Marar for post on CM’s distress relief fund

Updated - August 04, 2024 01:41 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 01:21 pm IST - KOCHI

For the past two days, Kerala police have been registering cases against more than a dozen vloggers and others from across Kerala, on the charge of dissuading people from contributing to the CM’s distress relief fund

The Hindu Bureau

The Infopark Police has registered a case against Akhil Marar, film director and reality show actor, for allegedly posting on social media a message saying he preferred not to contribute towards the Chief Minister’s distress relief fund (CMDRF). 

Rather, he would construct three or four houses directly for those affected by the recent massive landslides in Wayanad district, using the money he earned, he added in a video message.

‘A case yet again...’, he posted soon after registration of the case, and in a newer post on August 4 sought the release of data pertaining to how the relief funds collected so far were spent. 

The police had during the past two days registered cases against more than a dozen vloggers and others from across Kerala, on the charge of dissuading people from contributing to the CM’s distress relief fund. This was after identifying 194 such social media posts. In addition, notices were issued to the social media networks concerned, urging them to take down the posts.

