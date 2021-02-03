Cases against Aishwarya Kerala Yatra organisers, workers

For failing to follow COVID-19 protocol

The police registered cases against the organisers of the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra led by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and over 500 people who gathered during it in violation of the COVID-19 protocol.

The Taliparamba and Sreekandapuram police registered suo motu cases on Tuesday. According to the police, cases have been registered after it was found that the organisers of the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra had not followed the COVID-19 protocol and the people who assembled in large numbers failed to maintain physical distancing, wear masks or use sanitisers.

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days and such gatherings would spread the disease even faster. The cases have been filed under the Epidemic Control Act.

While a case was registered against the organisers and about 400 people by the Taliparamba police, the Sreekandapuram police registered a case against the organisers and 100 United Democratic Front supporters for gathering in violation of the COVID-19 protocol.

Visuals of Mr. Chennithala being carried on shoulders by party workers and the huge crowd during the rally had gone viral on social media raising concerns about a fresh spike in coronavirus cases.

Politically motivated

Mr. Chennithala termed the cases against party workers as “politically motivated.” He told reporters that the Left Democratic Front government had registered the cases after witnessing the massive participation of people in the march.

“Even if cases are registered, we will continue with the Yatra,” Mr. Chennithala said.

The 22-day yatra began on January 31 from Kumbala in Kasaragod district and is to culminate in Thiruvananthapuram on February 22.