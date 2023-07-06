Case against AICC secretary for remarks on Pinarayi

July 06, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Kannur

The police have registered a case against Congress leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Viswanatha Perumal who made objectionable remarks linking gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh with Chief Minister Pinarayi Minister during a protest meeting in Kannur. The Kannur town police registered the case under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint registered by Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activist P.K. Biju. Mr. Perumal made the remarks during a speech in connection with a march towards the Kannur Commissioner’s Office March organised by the Congress. The complaint alleged that the Congress leader’s remarks were defamatory and made with a malicious statement to incite riots. Mr. Perumal is a leader from Tamil Nadu.