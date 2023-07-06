HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case against AICC secretary for remarks on Pinarayi

July 06, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against Congress leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Viswanatha Perumal who made objectionable remarks linking gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh with Chief Minister Pinarayi Minister during a protest meeting in Kannur. The Kannur town police registered the case under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint registered by Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activist P.K. Biju. Mr. Perumal made the remarks during a speech in connection with a march towards the Kannur Commissioner’s Office March organised by the Congress. The complaint alleged that the Congress leader’s remarks were defamatory and made with a malicious statement to incite riots. Mr. Perumal is a leader from Tamil Nadu.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.