Case against ACP for foisting false murder case

January 13, 2024 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 1 registered a case against Kazhakuttam Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) D.K. Prithewiraj for allegedly hoisting a false murder case on a man and his mother eight years ago. The police officer was arraigned an accused in a criminal miscellaneous petition filed by Kalady native Vinod in 2018.

Vinod has accused Mr. Prithewiraj of booking him and his 75-year-old mother falsely for the alleged murder of a neighbour following a boundary dispute. The petitioner claimed he had been involved in a dispute with Mr. Prithewiraj over a vehicle parking when the latter was Circle Inspector at the Thampanoor police station. The feud purportedly instigated the police officer to foist the false case.

The officer has been charged under various provisions including Section 120(b) (conspiracy), 294(b) (utter obscene words), 506(ii) (criminal intimidation), and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. The court has issued summons to Mr. Prithewiraj on February 29.