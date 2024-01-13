GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case against ACP for foisting false murder case

January 13, 2024 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 1 registered a case against Kazhakuttam Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) D.K. Prithewiraj for allegedly hoisting a false murder case on a man and his mother eight years ago. The police officer was arraigned an accused in a criminal miscellaneous petition filed by Kalady native Vinod in 2018.

Vinod has accused Mr. Prithewiraj of booking him and his 75-year-old mother falsely for the alleged murder of a neighbour following a boundary dispute. The petitioner claimed he had been involved in a dispute with Mr. Prithewiraj over a vehicle parking when the latter was Circle Inspector at the Thampanoor police station. The feud purportedly instigated the police officer to foist the false case.

The officer has been charged under various provisions including Section 120(b) (conspiracy), 294(b) (utter obscene words), 506(ii) (criminal intimidation), and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. The court has issued summons to Mr. Prithewiraj on February 29.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.