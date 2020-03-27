Case against 72 violators in Alappuzha

The police on Friday registered 72 cases for violating restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Officials said that steps had been taken to cancel the registration of 49 vehicles and suspend the licence of the drivers for six months. Seventy-three persons were arrested in connection with the cases.

As of Friday evening, the number of people put in home quarantine in the district stood at 5,600. Besides, 20 people were currently admitted to various hospitals in the district with symptoms of the disease.

No fresh case of COVID-19 has been reported in the district. The condition of the person who tested positive on Tuesday remains stable, said an official. Meanwhile, four parliamentarians have handed over ₹4.36 crore to the Alappuzha district administration to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Rajya Sabha MPs A.K. Antony and Vayalar Ravi have contributed ₹2.18 crore and ₹1 crore respectively. Mavelikkara MP Kodikunnil Suresh handed over ₹60 lakh, while Alappuzha MP A.M. Ariff provided ₹58.7 lakh.