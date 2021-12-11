Case against 5 IUML leaders, 10,000 workers

Kozhikode

11 December 2021 18:05 IST

For violating COVID-19 protocol during a recent protest meet

The police have booked five Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders and other 10,000 identifiable IUML activists on the charges of violating COVID-19 protocol during a recent protest meet in the city against the decision of the State government to hand over Waqf postings to the Public Service Commission.

They were charged under various sections of the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act. Cases were also registered against them on the charges of blocking the vehicular movement during the mass protest here on December 8.

Police officials from Vellayil station who initiated the legal action said they would check whether the organisers had secured all the mandatory permissions and clearance from the authorities concerned to host the event.