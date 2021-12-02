Case against 25 BJP activists for raising provocative slogans

The police have registered a case against 25 BJP activists in Thalassery on the charge of raising inflammatory slogans during a rally in the town on Wednesday to mark the 22nd anniversary of the murder of the teacher K.T. Jayakrishnan in a classroom in front of the students.

The BJP march started from Sangamam Junction and ended at the new bus stand. BJP Tamil Nadu State president K. Annamalai inaugurated the Jayakrishnan Memorial.

BJP State secretary K. Ranjith, K.P. Sadanandan, spokesperson Sandeep Vachaspati, district president N. Haridas, and Yuva Morcha leaders were present when the slogans were raised.

DYFI Thalassery block secretary C.N. Jithun and SDPI Thalassery constituency secretary V.B. Noushad had lodged complaints with the police.

RSS agenda: Jayarajan

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan, reacting to the incident, said that as long as there was an LDF government and the CPI(M), no agenda of the Sangh Parivar would be implemented in Kerala.

He said that the CPI(M) had the strength to meet the challenge posed by the RSS.

Recalling the Thalassery communal riots of 1971, he said the RSS had attacked mosques and houses.

In turn, Muslim communalists had attacked shops and other places.

The CPI(M) came forward to thwart the RSS’s plan to extensively demolish mosques.

Mr. Jayarajan said that the Muslim League’s attempts to misuse mosques for political propaganda had created opportunities for Hindutva extremists.

Mr. Jayarajan said that BJP activists had chanted very provocative slogans during the demonstration in Thalassery on Wednesday.