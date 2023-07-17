Case against 2 MLAs after KSU activists ‘forcibly’ freed from police lock-up

July 17, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalady Police registered a case against Chalakudy MLA Saneesh Kumar Joseph and Angamaly MLA Roji M. John on Monday in connection with an alleged incident at the police station on Sunday in which KSU activists were ‘forcibly’ freed from the lock-up.

The activists had reportedly been detained in connection with a clash between students at Sree Sankara College, Kalady. The MLAs are said to have come to the station with a few party cadres. They were charged with obstructing public servants from discharging their duties, threatening them and using abusive words. The KSU activists were released on bail on Monday, the police said.

In the meantime, Mr. John said in a Facebook post that he will deal with the case legally. He said the violence at the college was in the aftermath of KSU winning union elections at the college for the past three years. The SFI had predominance in the college for 18 years prior to this. Enraged at this, SFI and DYFI activists were instigating clashes in the college.

The police often acts only against KSU activists, raid their houses at night and slap non-bailable offences against them. It was in the wake of one such incident that the MLAs went to the station. There would be no need for such agitations at the station if the police acted in an impartial manner.