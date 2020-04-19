Cartridge found abandoned

The Nemom police have begun investigation into the recovery of an abandoned live firearm cartridge at Karumam on Sunday.

The bullet, which is used for .303 rifles that are used by the Kerala Police, was found lying along the road in a residential area by a youth around 9 a.m. .

The police have roped in the assistance of ballistic experts as part of the ongoing probe. A case has been registered.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India that flagged the purported absence of rifles and live cartridges from the State police armoury, the subsequent rebuttal of the findings by the police, and the recovery of 14 bullets that were found abandoned at Kulathupuzha in Kollam two months ago.