March 22, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - KOCHI

Critic M.K. Sanoo said here on Thursday that cartoons have the power to speak the truth.

“Cartoons have a key role to play in this era of post-truth in which there is a concerted effort to spread lies,” he said in his inaugural address at the exhibition of the works of legendary cartoonist Abu Abraham on his birth centenary year at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery here.

Recalling that Abu’s works presented a unique insight into various socio-political issues, Mr. Sanoo said that renowned cartoonists like him, O.V. Vijayan, R. K. Laxman, and Shankar opposed the ills of society through their powerful cartoons. “Through their distinctive style, they spoke eloquently on a wide variety of topics,” he said.

Writer Subhash Chandran said that Abu’s political cartoons continue to hold relevance in these times of escalating intolerance displayed by the right-wing forces. “His famous work showing former President leaning out of his bathtub to sign Emergency orders showed the power of a cartoon and its creator, who had this innate talent to elevate an argument into a statement. His works opposed the hegemony of power,” he said.

Renowned cartoonist E.P. Unny said that legendary cartoonists, including Abu and O.V. Vijayan, had shaped the sensibilities of cartoonists like him through their outstanding works.

Abu’s daughters Ayisha Abraham and Janaki Abraham; and Murali Cheeroth, chairman of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, spoke. Around 300 cartoons, sketches and notebooks of the famous cartoonist are on display at the Durbar Hall art gallery till April 21. The event is being organised by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi as part of the retrospective of eminent artists.

