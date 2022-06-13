Cartoonist Yesudasan’s autobiography released

June 13, 2022 21:36 IST

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has released the autobiography of the late cartoonist Yesudasan, founder chairman of Kerala Cartoon Academy, Oru Vattom Koodiyen Ormakal Meyunna.

Mr. Pillai urged the media to conduct a self-introspection on whether the importance given by them to cartoons has increased in comparison to the time of cartoonist Yesudasan.

Film personality Renji Panicker received the first copy of the book at the function presided over by Health Minister Veena George. The Minister stated that the drawing life cartoonist Yesudasan is also the history of cartoons. While Agriculture Minister P. Prasad delivered the keynote speech, the memorial lecture was delivered by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Pusthakakada is the publisher of the book.