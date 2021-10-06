Cartoonist Yesudasan passes away

KOCHI:

He was the first chairman of the Kerala Cartoon Academy

Well-known cartoonist C. J. Yesudasan, popularly known as Yesudasan, passed away in Kochi in the early hours of October 6. He was 83. He had undergone treatment for COVID 19, was tested negative and was at home after being discharged from the hospital when the end came.

He was born in 1938 and is survived by his wife and three sons. He was the first chairman of the Kerala Cartoon Academy and the Senior Journalists' Union in Kochi mourned his death.

Popular cartoonist Sudhir Nath, who is based in Delhi now, recalled him as a gentle human being, who treated everyone with great respect. Sudhir Nath said he had known the late cartoonist for several decades and learnt the basics of the art of cartoon from him.

