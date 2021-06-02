Cartoonist Ibrahim Badusha passes away

Ibrahim Badusha

KOCHI

02 June 2021 15:04 IST

The 37-year-old former vice-chairman of Kerala Cartoon Academy was undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications

Cartoonist and former vice-chairman of the Kerala Cartoon Academy Ibrahim Badusha died at Aluva, near here, on Wednesday. He was 37.

He was undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications at the Aluva taluk hospital. He had actively participated in creating awareness of the pandemic through cartoons.

He had trained hundreds of students in cartoon and held shows in television channels as well. He was a resident of Thottumukham, near Aluva, and is survived by wife and three children.

