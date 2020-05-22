Cartoon wall against COVID

Thiruvananthapuram

22 May 2020 22:57 IST

A cartoon wall was done up near Keltron in the city as part of ‘Break the Chain’ campaign on Thursday.

Minister for Social Justice K.K. Shylaja inaugurated the cartoon wall. Such walls will come up in all cities in the State, the Minister said.

Messages abound

The cartoon wall has messages on using soap and masks, maintaining social distancing, and not spitting in public for mass awareness among the people for containing the spread of the pandemic, the Minister said.

