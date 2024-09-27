ADVERTISEMENT

Cartoon conclave in Kochi from September 30

Published - September 27, 2024 01:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day cartoon conclave, Doodle Days, jointly organised by the Kerala Cartoon Academy and Sacred Heart College Media School will begin here on September 30. Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian would inaugurate the conclave, said a press release here.

Cartoonist Ravi Shankar, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Chairperson Murali Cheeroth, and Kerala Cartoon Academy Chairman Sudheer Nath will be among those who would be present at the inaugural function, the release added. Students selected from colleges in the State will participate in the conclave.

