Cartoon conclave gets under way at Kochi college

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian has bemoaned political cartoons getting extinct.

He was speaking after inaugurating the three-day Inter-Collegiate State Cartoon Conclave, ‘Doodle Days’, that got under way at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, on September 30. The conclave is being organised by the School of Communications of the college, Young Communicators, the student wing of the Public Relations Council of India, and the Kerala Cartoon Academy.

Mr. Kurian observed that the new generation was focussed more on animation, and that such conclaves would help create awareness about cartoons among youngsters. Father Benny Nalkara, provincial of Sacred Heart Province of the Congregation of Missionaries of India in Kochi, presided. Murali Cheeroth, Chairperson, Kerala Lalithkala Akademi, was the chief guest.

Cartoonist Sukumar Oration and book release were held in the evening.