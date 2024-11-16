Cartoon camp for children held at Ernakulam YMCA

A cartoon camp for children was organised by Ernakulam YMCA in association with the Kerala Cartoon Academy (KCA) on Saturday (November 16).

Kochi Metro Rail Limited managing director Loknath Behera inaugurated the camp at the YMCA, where he guided children in drawing the Kochi Metro logo.

Sajeev Balakrishnan, KCA vice chairman and noted caricaturist, served as the camp director. Renowned cartoonists like Manoj Mathassery, Anoop Radhakrishnan, Ratheesh Ravi, and P.U. Naushad led the training sessions. Ernakulam YMCA president Terry Thomas presided over the event.