Cartoon Academy Kalari enthuses student participants

As many as 60 students from across the State had an interesting time watching animation films made by students themselves.

The venue was the ‘Cartoon Kalari’ organised by the Kerala Cartoon Academy at Chavara Cultural Centre in the city on Saturday in which students, who had taken part in camps organised by the ‘Little KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) IT Clubs’, showcased their animation films.

KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath and C-DIT chief animator Sudheer P.Y. spoke at the camp.

The camp was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad. Chavara Cultural Centre director Farther Anil Philip presided over the event. Sajjive Balakrishnan, vice chairman of the Kerala Cartoon Academy, is the camp director. The concluding event will be inaugurated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Sunday.

