Carry a pepper spray and whistle while on duty, medicos told  

Carry a pepper spray and a whistle while you are on duty, especially during odd hours, C.R. Nimisha, Assistant Professor, Department of General Surgery, Government Medical College (GMC), Thrissur, tells female medical students and doctors who were participating in an agitation organised at the college on Tuesday in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata.

As she blows the whistle in her hands, it is heard across the campus. “As a person who has been working here day and night, I am telling you... you are not safe. Our society has become like this. It is scary to walk through the pitch-dark and isolated corridors of the hospital, especially during night.”

She advised the medical students against walking through the unsafe areas alone. “Nobody will hear you screaming for help and you will not be able to make any sound when you are scared. We need to prepare for our own safety.”

The protesting doctors sought stringent action against the murderer of the female doctor in Kolkata. “It is the responsibility of the government and society to create a safe working atmosphere for doctors,” they said.