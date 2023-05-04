Carpet woven by Kerala artisans gets limelight at Met Gala 2023

May 04, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

It was truly a moment of pride for Kerala when the best of talent including Pierce Brosnan, Rihanna, Robert Pattinson, Penelope Cruz, and Priyanka Chopra, to name a few, stepped on the carpet that adorned the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the Met Gala 2023 on May 1.

The beige-toned carpet rolled out to welcome the guests at the Met Gala, an event often dubbed as fashion’s biggest night out, was woven by artisans of Cherthala-based Neytt by Extraweave. They supplied 58 rug rolls, each 30 metres long and four metres wide (approximately 7,000 sq metres), made from Sisal fibre derived from the Agave plant. The company sourced the fibre from Africa.

It is the second year in a row that Extraweave had supplied carpets for the Met Gala. “Last year, we provided the main runway red carpet made of Sisal fibre for the event. This year, the organisers demanded a whitish-coloured carpet. Though it was a bit of a challenge, we made it with a collective effort. Around 60 people were directly involved in the manufacturing of the carpet, while several others helped indirectly. It took us around 60 days to complete the product,” says Sivan Santhosh, director, Extraweave, adding that carpets made of Sisal Fibre are “biodegradable and sustainable”.

The company received the order for the Met Gala carpet through one of its long-term customers- Fibre Works in the US. The carpet made at Cherthala was later hand-painted by artists in New York. Met Gala, a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is held since 1948 based on specific themes. This year, the Gala honoured the artistic brilliance of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The Extraweave supplied rug to the White House, the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States, for an event in 2012. The company has a rich heritage of carpeting. Mr. Santhosh’s grandfather K. Velayudhan started the Travancore Mats and Matting company in 1917, which exported “niche rugs and carpets”. His father Velayudhan Santosh founded the Extraweave in the early 2000. The design-oriented Neytt brand was founded by Sivan Santhosh and his wife Nimisha Srinivas in 2021.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has congratulated the management of Extraweave and its workers for creating the “masterpiece.”.