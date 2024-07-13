GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Carpenter falls back on Mampuram Thangal legacy at seminar

Published - July 13, 2024 11:49 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Veluthedath Parambil Theyyan, a carpenter from Ponmundam, addressing a seminar on the world of Mampuram Thangal at Mampuram on July 13.

Veluthedath Parambil Theyyan, a carpenter from Ponmundam, addressing a seminar on the world of Mampuram Thangal at Mampuram on July 13. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

A seminar held as part of the 186th Uroos (commemoration) of Syed Alavi Mouladdavila Thangal of Mampuram near Tirurangadi on (July 13) Saturday had a special non-Muslim guest whose family has been maintaining a legendary relationship with Mampuram Thangals.

Veluthedathu Parambil Theyyan, a carpenter from Ponmundam near Tirur, was no stranger to the shrine of Mampuram Thangal, the legendary spiritual leader of the 18th century. Mr. Theyyan, like his forefathers, has been holding Mampuram Thangal in great awe.

Addressing the seminar, Mr. Theyyan said his family had been blessed by Mampuram Thangal, and that they continued to be approached by Muslims in Ponmundam and neighbouring places for carpentry work of mosques.

Mr. Theyyan said Mampuram Thangal had preferred his great grandfather to construct the first mosque at Ponmundam after he displayed some exceptional skills. He said Thangal had blessed his great grandfather by placing his hand on the head and saying, “You are the real carpenter.”

Mr. Theyyan said, “We have been enjoying the benefits of the blessing that our family got from Mampuram Thangal.”

Inaugurating the seminar titled ‘The world of Mampuram Thangal’, M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, MP, called for a detailed study on the spiritual leader of Malabar, who was widely regarded as a social reformist. “He was a flag-bearer of communal harmony,” said Mr. Samadani. He called upon people to use history and facts to resist those trying to efface history.

Darul Huda Islamic University Vice-Chancellor Bahauddin Mohammed Nadvi presided over the function. K.S. Madhavan, Associate Professor of history at Calicut University, spoke on the Thangal legacy of Malabar and its role in social advancement.

History scholar Moyin Hudavi Malayamma spoke on Mampuram Thangal’s role in the social structuring of Malabar. Anees Hudavi Kamblakkad spoke on Mampuram Thangal’s life.

Darul Huda Islamic University general secretary U. Shafi Haji, Registrar Rafeek Hudavi Karimbanakkal, Suhail Hidaya Hudavi, Sarfaras Zainuddin, Abdul Shukoor Hudavi, P.K. Abdul Nasar Hudavi, and Jaffar Hudavi spoke.

Related Topics

Malappuram / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.