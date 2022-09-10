Carnatic vocalist Amritha Murali will conduct a concert at the Palghat Fine Arts Society hall here on Sunday evening. R.K. Shriramkumar will support her on violin, K. Jayakrishnan on mridangam, and Vazhappally R. Krishnakumar on ghatom. Winner of several awards, Ms. Murali is also adept at violin.
Carnatic concert on September 11
