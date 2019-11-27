Caritas ROB work to begin soon

Ending a wait of over a decade-and-a half, authorities are set to begin work on the rail overbridge (ROB) near Caritas Junction at Thellakom.

Jose K. Mani, MP, said Railways had completed tender proceedings of the project, which envisages construction of a 327-metre-long and eight-metre- wide flyover with four-meter-wide service roads connecting both ends.

The cost of construction would be shared between the Railways and the State government.

“The budgetary allocation for the project, along with the ROBs at Kuruppanthara and Mulanthuruthy, has been included in the pink book of Railways while the pre-construction activities, including land acquisition, could be expedited through consultations between Thomas Chazhikadan MP, government, and the Union Railways Ministry,” Mr. Mani said.

“Accordingly, a plan has been worked out under which Railways will construct the flyover while Roads and Bridges Corporation of Kerala Ltd has been tasked to complete the remaining works, including the approach roads,” Mr.Mani said.

Though Railways floated a tender in 2016 for constructing the RoB at ₹317.76 lakh, the project failed to take off due to delay in acquiring land.

While the Revenue Department could takeover about 90 cents from 19 persons by 2015, the acquisition of the remaining 32 cents was stalled following dispute with landowners and confusion over the land acquisition Act of 2013.

Negotiations held

The issue, however, was settled through many rounds of negotiations between the authorities, landowners, and the Thellakom-Mundakppadom Grama Vikasana Samiti.

The locals have been demanding an overbridge here since 2005 and the construction of the same was included on the priority list of the government in 2007.

The work on the proposed bridge, along Thellakom-Medical College road, was sanctioned in the Railway Budget 2010-11 though the estimated cost for the project had to be revised several times with the delay in land acquisition.

Railways had allocated ₹40 lakh in its 2010 budget for the project and about a year later, the government also sanctioned ₹1.10 crore for land acquisition.

The estimate of the proposed RoB is around ₹10 crore.