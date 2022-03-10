Caring for pregnant survivors of sexual crimes

Care centre set up at Nettayam in capital under Nirbhaya Cell

Care centre set up at Nettayam in capital under Nirbhaya Cell

Survivors of sexual crimes who are pregnant can now be sure of proper care and attention at an integrated care centre set up in the capital under the State Nirbhaya Cell.

Till now, survivors who became pregnant were housed together with others. However, a separate home for pregnant survivors is essential to provide them the care and attention they require, said Sreela Menon, State coordinator, Nirbhaya Cell.

The State Nirbhaya Cell under the Women and Child Development department has started the care centre at Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram for holistic care of survivors who are pregnant and either want to go in for medical termination of pregnancy or carry their child to term. Everything, from their nutritional requirement to counselling to post-delivery care, is taken care of, said Ms. Menon.

In the event a survivor decides to terminate pregnancy, counselling and medical support are provided. If a survivor, especially a minor, wants to surrender a child, counselling is provided to make informed choices. If a survivor wants to bring up the child, the authorities can ensure this either by placing the child in a home for children during the duration of the mother’s education or with the survivor’s family if they are willing, said Ms. Menon.

The Nirbhaya cell, which runs 21 homes across the State except in Pathanamthitta district, is also starting care homes in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts for survivors above the age of 18. As per the Kerala Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2014, survivors above 18 and those under this age group cannot be accommodated together.

A home currently functioning as an entry home in Ernakulam will be transformed into an after-care home, and a new entry home will be set up for those below 18, said Ms. Menon.

Dheera programme

The cell is also launching Dheera, a programme to train girls between the ages of 10 and 15 in martial arts in order to help them defend themselves against sexual violence. Thirty girls from three local bodies each will be trained in martial arts such as Kalaripayattu, karate or Taekwondo. Training will be provided to the girls twice a week for 10 months, beginning April this year. The beneficiaries should be from marginalised or vulnerable families.

The training will be provided by instructors identified by the department’s district women and child development officers, women protection officers and district child protection officers. The instructors will have to undergo police verification, and the department will sign an agreement with them.