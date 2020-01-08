Caring as a community for senior citizens

St Thomas CSI Church at Punnackadu and the Pushpagiri Medical College (PMC) have jointly launched a community health-care programme for senior citizens in Mallappuzhasserry grama panchayat.

According to Mathew Koshy Punnackadu, project director, and Philip Mathew, physician attached to the Department of Community Medicine at the PMC, the very motto of the health-careproject is to extend free medical care and emotional support to the elderly belonging to poorer sections of society.

Training

Mr Punnackadu said doctors attached to the Community Medicine Department and other experts from the PMC had given training in health-care advice, first aid, counselling and referral system to volunteers of the CSI Women’s Fellowship attached to the church and to Kudumbasree workers in Mallappuzhasserry grama panchayat.

These trained volunteers visit the households to check the blood pressure and blood sugar of the elderly people on a weekly basis. When BP and blood sugar show high values, the volunteers advice them to meet the doctor at the village clinic opened as part of the programme of the church, besides asking them for lifestyle modifications.

In the programme

Emmanuel Mar Thoma Church, Mallappuzhassery grama panchayat, Janamaitry police attached to Aranmula police station, and the Grama Vikasana Samiti, are associating with the project. A free dental clinic and school health programme have been incorporated with the project.

The inaugural function was held at St Thomas CSI Church Hall on Monday. G. Santhoshkumar, Circle Inspector of Police, Aranmula; Philip Mathew and Arun Bhatt, physicians; Dr Punnackadu; Koshy V.George, administrator, and Fr Jose Varghese, parish priest, addressed the meeting.