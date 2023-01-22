Career orientation workshop held

January 22, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

A two-day workshop in connection with ‘Scaffold’, a project jointly implemented by the Department of General Education and Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), concluded at the Indian Institute of Infrastructure & Construction (IIIC) Chavara on Sunday.

Dr. Sujith Vijayan Pillai, MLA, inaugurated the workshop that was organised to provide career orientation to the 25 students selected from the various sub-districts of Kollam. Dr P. Sujithran, career expert and Assistant Professor, St. Baptist College Of Education, Nedumkunnam, led the sessions. An online career assessment test was also conducted by ASAP faculty as a part of finding the career aptitude of students.