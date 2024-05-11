The District Child Welfare Committee will organise a free career guidance seminar for students who cleared SSLC and Plus Two higher secondary examinations.

It will be held at Government Muhammadens Girls Higher Secondary School, Alappuzha, on May 21. Besides students, their parents can also attend. Career guidance counsellor P. R. Venkitaraman will lead the seminar.

It will be inaugurated by District Collector Alex Varghese. Entry is limited to 200 people based on registration. For registration and details, contact- 88910 10637.