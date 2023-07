July 05, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

KVM College of Arts and Science, Cherthala, in association with Thanneermukkom grama panchayat organised a career guidance seminar for SSLC, Plus Two, and degree students on Wednesday. It was inaugurated by Thanneermukkom panchayat president Sasikala G. KVM College of Arts and Science Principal E. Krishnan Namboothiri presided.

