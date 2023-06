June 14, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOLLAM

Sree Narayana College former Principal C. Anitha Shankar inaugurated a career guidance class for students organised by the Kollam district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) at the Kadappakada Sports Club recently. CWC vice-president Sheeba Antony presided over the function and National Health Mission district programme manager Dev Kiran delivered the keynote address. CWC district secretary D. Shine Dev, chairman Sanil K. Vellimon and noted career masters also spoke on the occasion.

